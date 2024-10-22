"Our country needs reforms"

The current and future Federal Chancellor also explained that he was well aware that "the election result is certainly not a mandate to carry on as before": "Our country needs change and reforms - with courage and drive, so that we can master the challenging future." In particular, the ÖVP leader emphasized to FPÖ voters that the concerns of those who "did not place their trust in us this time" would also be taken into account.