Nehammer clarifies:
“Certainly not a mandate to ‘carry on as before'”
After Herbert Kickl was unable to find a political partner for a possible coalition, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has given ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer the task of forming a government. In an initial reaction, the former Federal Chancellor also promised reforms. He also declared that he would enter into "in-depth talks" with the SPÖ.
After Van der Bellen gave him the task of forming a government on Tuesday morning, Nehammer appeared before the press in the afternoon. In a statement, the ÖVP leader emphasized that he was accepting the task "in all honesty and seriousness": "I will work hard to ensure that Austria gets a stable federal government supported by a broad parliamentary majority." This was the basis of a democracy and it was simply the case that the party with the most votes had not found a majority.
"Our country needs reforms"
The current and future Federal Chancellor also explained that he was well aware that "the election result is certainly not a mandate to carry on as before": "Our country needs change and reforms - with courage and drive, so that we can master the challenging future." In particular, the ÖVP leader emphasized to FPÖ voters that the concerns of those who "did not place their trust in us this time" would also be taken into account.
The Federal Chancellor is well aware of the disenchantment with politics in the country. Here, too, he wants to deal with it more consciously: "Politicians can only win back trust if they act responsibly and keep their word." He stands for a policy of stability and the middle ground, says Nehammer: "We want to find the best solution for Austria and its people. And thus also put what unites us above what divides us."
Key issues in the economy and integration
Nehammer sees the key issues for the next government particularly in terms of economic viability and location policy - but also in the areas of migration and integration. He also wants to create "a health and care system that is actually there for people". And further: "Work and performance must be worthwhile in Austria."
"In-depth talks" with the SPÖ
Regardless of the content, a new form of governance and cooperation will also have to be found, according to Nehammer. "I will therefore comply with the Federal President's request and enter into in-depth talks with the SPÖ." However, a third partner will be needed, the ÖVP leader said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.