No government mandate
Kickl: “The last word has not yet been spoken”
After Alexander Van der Bellen gave the order to form a government not to the FPÖ with the most votes and its leader Herbert Kickl, but to ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer, the blue party leader has spoken out via Facebook.
Kickl's FPÖ had come first in the National Council elections, and the Freedom Party leader had then laid claim to the chancellorship. However, no political partner could be found who would have been willing to form a government with Kickl. After a whole series of talks, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen therefore decided to give the government mandate to ÖVP leader and previous Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer.
"Not all days are evening"
Kickl was naturally "not amused" by this on Tuesday, announcing via Facebook that Van der Bellen had broken "with the tried and tested and normal processes of our second republic" with this decision: "This may seem like a slap in the face for many of you. But I promise you: The last word has not yet been spoken. Today is not the end of the road."
The FPÖ leader repeated one of his election campaign slogans, promising voters "five good years": "It is our political responsibility to keep our hand outstretched. We want to work for Austria and are prepared to take responsibility. It is not up to us."
Nehammer rules out cooperation with Kickl
Nehammer had already decidedly ruled out working with the FPÖ before the election as long as Herbert Kickl was leading the party. He had repeated this point several times, albeit in a toned-down form.
However, it is questionable whether the Turkish camp can imagine working with the Blue Party without Herbert Kickl. Some may still remember how the last turquoise-blue government under Sebastian Kurz ended - keyword: Ibiza.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.