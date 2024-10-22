After delay
Indoor pool renovation to start this year
Preliminary work in the listed building completed. Neusiedl am See indoor swimming pool to be extended from December.
A solution is emerging in the case of the indoor swimming pool in Neusiedl am See, which has been closed for four years due to the risk of collapse. The construction machinery should have already started rolling. Corresponding plans by the state, which included the construction of a hotel, a restaurant and a new indoor swimming pool with 25-meter lanes, were presented in 2022. However, inflation and the difficult initial situation with monument protection delayed the project.
However, the building, which was constructed in the 1970s, is now to be extensively renovated and extended from December, announced Governor Hans Peter Doskozil. Intensive talks between the state and the Federal Monuments Office have been concluded and the official documents have already been submitted. "The site will not only be renovated and sustainably secured, but also enhanced," emphasized Doskozil. Details will be presented at the ground-breaking ceremony at the beginning of December.
Böhm: Indoor pool indispensable for the city
The refurbishment is also welcomed by Mayor Elisabeth Böhm (SPÖ): "The indoor pool is an indispensable institution for the city and the entire district, and this status will now be further strengthened. The modernization of the indoor pool is a valuable step that will further advance Neusiedl am See both economically and in terms of tourism."
Investments also in the Pinkafeld indoor pool
The office of Provincial Councillor Heinrich Dorner has also announced that there will soon be news regarding the Pinkafeld indoor swimming pool. Talks about a takeover are close to completion.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.