Indoor pool renovation to start this year

However, the building, which was constructed in the 1970s, is now to be extensively renovated and extended from December, announced Governor Hans Peter Doskozil. Intensive talks between the state and the Federal Monuments Office have been concluded and the official documents have already been submitted. "The site will not only be renovated and sustainably secured, but also enhanced," emphasized Doskozil. Details will be presented at the ground-breaking ceremony at the beginning of December.