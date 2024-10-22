Vorteilswelt
Nehammer commissioned

Van der Bellen: Watch the statement here

Nachrichten
22.10.2024 14:23

On Tuesday, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen tasked ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer with forming a government. He also asked him to start negotiations with the SPÖ immediately. Watch the full statement here in the video!

The most important quotes on the government mandate to Karl Nehammer (ÖVP):

"The National Council election is not a race in which the first-placed candidate then automatically governs." - Van der Bellen on Herbert Kickl's claim to be chancellor 

"If you can't clear the 50 percent hurdle on your own, you need a partner to govern. These partners must want each other and trust each other." - The Federal President explains how to form a coalition. 

"No one can claim the whole nation for themselves alone. No one." - A sideswipe at the phrases often used by right-wing populists 

"Until now, it has traditionally been the case that the Federal President has given the mandate to form a government to the party with the most votes. But I didn't do that this time because nobody wants to work with the party with the most votes." - Van der Bellen explains why Herbert Kickl was not given the task of forming a government. 

"I told him this personally this morning and also asked him to start negotiations with the Austrian Social Democratic Party immediately." - Instead, Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) will start the negotiations. And the Federal President apparently has a preference.

 "I trust in a sense of proportion and responsibility." - a final admonition from the head of state 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Michaela Braune
Michaela Braune
