Nehammer commissioned
Van der Bellen: Watch the statement here
On Tuesday, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen tasked ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer with forming a government. He also asked him to start negotiations with the SPÖ immediately. Watch the full statement here in the video!
The most important quotes on the government mandate to Karl Nehammer (ÖVP):
"The National Council election is not a race in which the first-placed candidate then automatically governs." - Van der Bellen on Herbert Kickl's claim to be chancellor .
"If you can't clear the 50 percent hurdle on your own, you need a partner to govern. These partners must want each other and trust each other." - The Federal President explains how to form a coalition.
"No one can claim the whole nation for themselves alone. No one." - A sideswipe at the phrases often used by right-wing populists .
"Until now, it has traditionally been the case that the Federal President has given the mandate to form a government to the party with the most votes. But I didn't do that this time because nobody wants to work with the party with the most votes." - Van der Bellen explains why Herbert Kickl was not given the task of forming a government.
"I told him this personally this morning and also asked him to start negotiations with the Austrian Social Democratic Party immediately." - Instead, Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) will start the negotiations. And the Federal President apparently has a preference.
"I trust in a sense of proportion and responsibility." - a final admonition from the head of state .
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.