Hotly coveted! Will Zinedine Zidane soon be team boss?

Hot for Deschamps' job

This is where Zidane comes into play, as the former successful Real Madrid coach is said to be very popular with the Saudis. Most recently, the French first division clubs Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Marseille had tried to sign the former attacking star - but without success. Zidane is said to be pushing for the position of French team manager, which is currently held by Didier Deschamps.