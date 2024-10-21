Underground vault
Israel: Hezbollah bunker with “millions” hit
In its attacks on Hezbollah's financial structure in Lebanon, Israel says it has also hit a bunker in which cash and gold worth tens of millions of dollars were stored. The money was used "to finance Hezbollah's attacks on Israel".
"One of our main targets last night was an underground vault containing millions of dollars in cash and gold," Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Monday.
Israel targets Hezbollah's financial system
Since Monday night, the Israeli army has increasingly targeted the financial system of the Hezbollah militia and attacked its offices from the air.
According to the army, around 300 targets of the militia were attacked within 24 hours. According to army chief Herzi Halevi, 30 targets belonging to Al-Qard Al-Hassan, a financial company linked to Hezbollah, were hit.
Israel announces further attacks
According to the US Treasury Department, Al-Qard Al-Hassan is used by Hezbollah as a cover to disguise financial activities and gain access to the international financial system. On Monday evening, the Israeli army announced its intention to target further Hezbollah targets in the Lebanese capital Beirut and other parts of the country in the "coming hours".
We will continue to act against Hezbollah in Syria and elsewhere.
Israels Armeesprecher Daniel Hagari
In the meantime, Israel claimed responsibility for the rocket attack on a car in Damascus. A leading member of the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon responsible for finance was killed in the attack, Hagari explained. "We will continue to take action against Hezbollah in Syria and elsewhere," he announced. According to Syrian reports, at least two people were killed and three others injured in the attack.
Meanwhile, the commander of the soldiers of the blue helmet force UNIFIL, Aroldo Lázaro, announced on X that despite "enormous challenges and pressure", they were all holding their positions in Lebanon.
There had been intense fighting near two positions of Irish blue helmets. He said he was very proud of their morale and their commitment to the UN mandate.
Blue helmets come under fire
During the fighting between the Israeli armed forces and the Shia militia Hezbollah, the blue helmets came under fire from the Israelis several times, injuring at least four soldiers. Most recently, the peacekeepers accused Israel of deliberately destroying the watchtower and fence of a UNIFIL post with a bulldozer. According to UNIFIL, Israeli tanks are also said to have already penetrated their bases.
