Dominic Thiem against Luciano Darderi LIVE today

Zverev on Thiem: "A goodbye and not a bye"

"It's a bit strange, but I've had long enough to prepare for it," said Thiem beforehand about his now very imminent final farewell. Thiem was particularly thankful that his tour friend Zverev had taken the time the day before his first tournament match (against Joel Schwärzler). Zverev was very happy to take part in the farewell. "First and foremost, I'm losing a friend on the tour, but of course we also played the greatest matches together. But it's goodbye, not goodbye," said the German and expressed what many a Thiem fan is thinking: "I hope he gets bored in a year or two and comes back to the tour again."