Erste Bank Open ticker
Dominic Thiem against Luciano Darderi LIVE today
Dominic Thiem will face Luciano Darderi (ITA) in his last match on the ATP Tour at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna. The match is scheduled as the 3rd match after 2 pm (not before 6 pm) on the Center Court. We will report live, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
The 31-year-old former US Open winner will end his career after the ATP 500 tournament. Thiem's chances of winning the first round are very slim. Darderi is number 44 in the world, Thiem has never played against the 22-year-old Italian and this year's Cordoba winner.
On Sunday evening, Thiem was given a grand farewell party at the Wiener Stadthalle. In front of 5,000 spectators with many prominent guests such as Boris Becker, Stefan Kraft, Tommy Haas, Nicolas Massu and Gregor Schlierenzauer, the Lower Austrian first played an exhibition set against the German top star Alexander Zverev, which Thiem duly won 6:3 to mark the occasion. The short match had also been scheduled in memory of his greatest success, the 2020 US Open triumph in New York. Thiem had won against the German despite trailing 0:2 in sets, but was never to celebrate another tournament victory after that.
Zverev on Thiem: "A goodbye and not a bye"
"It's a bit strange, but I've had long enough to prepare for it," said Thiem beforehand about his now very imminent final farewell. Thiem was particularly thankful that his tour friend Zverev had taken the time the day before his first tournament match (against Joel Schwärzler). Zverev was very happy to take part in the farewell. "First and foremost, I'm losing a friend on the tour, but of course we also played the greatest matches together. But it's goodbye, not goodbye," said the German and expressed what many a Thiem fan is thinking: "I hope he gets bored in a year or two and comes back to the tour again."
The tribute followed with a video review of Thiem's career and congratulations from Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Tournament boss Herwig Straka presented Thiem with a special trophy and the celebrated player was once again made to feel like a tournament winner in the shower of confetti.
"It hurts incredibly ..."
"It's been an incredible journey, the most important thing has been you, opponents and friends, and it's always been a pleasure to be with you. It means so much to me that you were there today," said Thiem to the tennis players. "I couldn't have imagined a better last Sunday in Vienna. I hope to see many of you again on Tuesday," said Thiem to the audience. "It hurts incredibly that the journey is over, but it was a wonderful time."
A dinner with friends and companions concluded Thiem's evening. There wasn't much room for melancholy that evening. "Nothing is coming to an end today, but when it comes to Tuesday, there will of course be a lot of melancholy," he said. ÖTV Sports Director Jürgen Melzer regretted the retirement in an ORF interview. "Tennis Austria is losing an absolute icon who has upheld the sport of tennis for almost a decade. He simply had the chance to win every tournament he played."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.