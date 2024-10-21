Clear challenge
Ski jumping dino only just misses out on a sensation
At the age of 52, ski jumping legend Noriaki Kasai is far from having had enough. He shocked his much younger rivals at the Japanese championships. With a strong fourth place, he narrowly missed out on a place in the World Cup team. However, the ski jumping dinosaur is not giving up his dream of competing in the Olympics again.
On the Hakuba hill, the 52-year-old managed jumps of 136.5 and 131.5 meters. This put Kasai in fourth place overall. The ski jumping legend only just missed out on the podium. As a result, he was also unable to secure a place in the World Cup team. Although he even managed to amaze the nation's top jumper, Ryoyu Kobayashi, once again.
"I really wanted to compete in the World Cup, but I can't change it," Kasai regretted afterwards, but also emphasized: "It's so much fun when you can jump like that." He therefore does not want to bury his dream of taking part in the Olympic Games again.
The fire continues to burn
On the contrary! On the contrary, the ski jumping legend warned his younger competitors. "I hope I can continue my development up to the World Championships and the Olympic Games. I will definitely continue to give my all in the Continental Cup," the 52-year-old made clear.
Kasai celebrated his debut in the World Cup in December 1988, the last of a total of 17 individual victories was celebrated by the multiple World Championship and Olympic medal winner in November 2014 at the age of 42.
