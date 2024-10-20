NFL in London
Jaguars defend English fortress against Pats
The Jacksonville Jaguars have successfully defended their English fortress. At a sold-out Wembley Stadium, the franchise from Florida brought the New England Patriots to their knees with a 32:16 victory.
In the motherland of soccer, the round leather gave way to its egg-shaped counterpart from the USA for another weekend. NFL fever took over London for the third time this month. After the Minnesota Vikings opened the London festival on October 4 against the New York Jets led by quarterback legend Aaron Rodgers with a thrilling 23:17 win for the Vikings, the Chicago Bears followed suit a week later against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Once again, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was completely sold out, with over 60,000 football fans witnessing a 32:16 victory for the team from Illinois.
"London team" stayed on the island
However, the Jaguars - now known as the "London team of the NFL" due to their long history in the English capital - did not want to end their overseas adventure with a loss and so the team around quarterback Trevor Lawrence stayed on the island. Against the New England Patriots, England's record at Wembley Stadium was finally set at 7:6.
Patriots mania in England
The Patriots also have their experiences with the European metropolis. And they are consistently positive. The 35:7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009 was followed three years later by an even more emphatic triumph. Tom Brady and Co. literally shot the Rams - then still from St. Louis - out of Wembley Stadium with a 45:7 victory.
Back to 2024 and on Saturday, the metropolis on the Thames was transformed into a colorful sea of NFL jerseys - even though the Patriots' supporters clearly won the fan duel against their rivals from Florida. This can also be felt at the warm-up party of the six-time Super Bowl champions. Tickets for the visit to the Greenwood Pub were already completely sold out two weeks earlier. The Pats nation popped the corks late into the night together with New England celebrities such as team owner Robert Kraft, former player Marcus Cannon, the Patriots cheerleaders and Pat Patriot, New England's mascot. In addition to German, Czech and Hungarian fans, numerous guests from Boston were also in attendance in central London.
Opening phase belongs to the guests
However, the big NFL spectacle did not start until the following day. 86,651 fans gathered at the venerable Wembley Stadium, where the kick-off took place punctually at 2.30 pm (local time). Rookie quarterback Drake Maye led New England to its first points on the opening drive, JaMycal Hasty carrying the ball safely into the end zone after a pass from the 22-year-old. Jacksonville's response remained mute, with the home side forced to punt just over halfway through the game. The Patriots were also able to reward their second drive with points and increase the lead to 10:0 through Joey Slye.
Jacksonville wakes up
The Jaguars fans were able to cheer for the first time in the second quarter, Brian Thomas Jr. brought Jacksonville back into the game, running back Tank Bigsby gave Jacksonville the lead for the first time shortly afterwards. This was increased by Parker Washington, who crowned the 95-yard punt return with a touchdown. The subsequent two-point conversion was also successful and Jacksonville took a 22:10 lead into the half-time break.
Back in the locker room, the Jaguars picked up where they had left off, rewarding the first drive of the third quarter with a field goal by Cam Little. Although New England managed to close the gap to 16:25 through K.J. Osborn, his touchdown was to be his team's last. Jacksonville, on the other hand, remained hungry and cut the deficit to 32:16 in the final phase.
The English fortress is defended, Jacksonville improves its London record to 7:6.
