Sudden change
New bus timetable for Tullnerfeld applies from today!
Shortly before the adjustment of three bus timetables in the western Tullnerfeld, the NÖ Verkehrsorganisationsgesellschaft (NÖVOG) informs about the changes. With reasonably stable road conditions, the aim is to achieve more reliable transfers and greater punctuality, especially in the morning school traffic.
After the storm disaster, which also hit the western Tullnerfeld region hard, the road situation there is now more or less stable again. "After initial difficulties, ÖBB's rail replacement services have also achieved a certain degree of reliability," says the Lower Austrian Transport Organization (NÖVOG), which is announcing adjustments for the three bus routes 409, 414 and 444 (see info box below) from today.
The focus is on more reliable transfers and greater punctuality, especially for early school transport. The timetables have recently been made available on the VOR website anachb.at or on the VOR app.
Changes in detail
- Line 409 (Tulln Schubertpark - Tullnerfeld station - Sieghartskirchen):
Line 409 now runs in coordination with the buses of the rail replacement service to/from St. Pölten. Passengers from Sieghartskirchen, Judenau, Langenrohr and Asparn should benefit from a short transfer.
- Line 414 (Tullnerfeld station - Zwentendorf - Dürnrohr flood timetable):
Line 414 will have its timetable adapted to school transport to/from St. Pölten. The journeys are intended to ensure that the rail replacement service for the start of school from Langenrohr, Langenschönbichl, Neusiedl/Tullnerfeld and Pischelsdorf arrives on time.
- Line 444 (Königstetten - Tulln Bahnhof - Zwentendorf - Reidling):
Due to the closure of the L112 between Pichelsdorf and Erpersdorf until further notice, the line will be rerouted in both directions from Neusiedl/Tullnerfeld via Rust, Moosbierbaum and Dürnrohr to Zwentendorf/Donau. The journey time will be extended by 15 minutes. The buses will also serve Pischelsdorf via a stub route for school transport.
"Passengers are only interested in a functioning solution"
"Just as we demand reliable alternatives to trains from ÖBB and VOR, NÖVOG must adapt the regional buses. Passengers are not interested in responsibilities, but in functioning mobility solutions," says Provincial Vice-President Udo Landbauer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
