Polcanova/Szöcs miss out on gold medal

Szöcs/Polcanova made too many easy mistakes, especially Szöcs. They did not succeed in taking the momentum away from their opponents, who had been playing together for 13 years, with speed. After taking a quick lead in the deciding set, Matelova/Balazova pulled through, an intermediate run by Szöcs/Polcanova from 2:8 to 6:8 was not enough. "Our first European Championship medal, gold straight away - unbelievable," said Balazova.