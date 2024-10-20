Christmas story
Alexander Wessely transforms himself into “Scrooge”
Probably the second best-known Christmas story after the Christmas Gospel is returning to the stage in Eisenstadt.
While it was performed in Güssing and Eisenstadt in 2023, this time "The Christmas Story" is coming to Vienna with two performances, one of which will also be staged in Eisenstadt. Military pastor and actor Alexander Wessely has rehearsed the play and is already looking forward to appearing on stage again as Ebenezer Scrooge.
In Vienna, he will perform on November 23 and 24 in the parish on Akkonplatz, in Eisenstadt on December 8 in the cultural center. While there are ticket prices in Vienna - the net proceeds go to the Vanakkam project - a free donation is requested in Eisenstadt. This will benefit the "Licht ins Dunkel" campaign. There have been some changes since last year, so the performance will feature new faces and new music.
Get your tickets quickly!
You can definitely look forward to it - and you should hurry as soon as tickets go on sale (end of October for Eisenstadt, tickets for Vienna are already available). Because 2023 sold out quickly.
The production does not require any public subsidies. Alexander Wessely would therefore be delighted if there were inserts for the program booklet. Interested parties are welcome to contact him. Rehearsals are underway, with around 20 people working on the production. "We are once again delighted to have top companies working with us," explains Wessely. For example, the Winter company - which has also been responsible for the opera in St. Margarethen for many years - has created the set design. The costumes are by Lambert Hofer, known from the Sissi trilogy.
"I'm looking forward to the performances and there's also an exciting project in the pipeline for afterwards," says Alexander Wessely.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
