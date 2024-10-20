“I gave up after three and a half hours”

There is strength in tranquillity - a saying that Ulrike Sch. can also relate to. But: "That's when I ran out of patience," says the 83-year-old. What had happened? "I woke up on Friday with severe nerve pain in my legs and was unable to walk, sit or lie down. Leaning on a broomstick, I managed to call the emergency doctor and get ready," says Sch. The Linz resident was admitted to the hospital of the Brothers of Mercy and was given infusions to alleviate her pain when her knees began to ache.