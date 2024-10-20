Although an emergency doctor came
“I gave up after three and a half hours”
An 83-year-old woman waited in vain for three and a half long hours with knee pain for treatment before she gave up. She needed an appointment, she was told. The hospital justifies itself with a large increase in patient numbers.
There is strength in tranquillity - a saying that Ulrike Sch. can also relate to. But: "That's when I ran out of patience," says the 83-year-old. What had happened? "I woke up on Friday with severe nerve pain in my legs and was unable to walk, sit or lie down. Leaning on a broomstick, I managed to call the emergency doctor and get ready," says Sch. The Linz resident was admitted to the hospital of the Brothers of Mercy and was given infusions to alleviate her pain when her knees began to ache.
Hours passed
"I was advised to have them looked at by the Sisters of Mercy straight away. A nurse took me to the orthopaedic outpatient clinic in a mobile chair. I registered there and waited," explains the 83-year-old - unfortunately in vain. Hours passed, and when asked, a doctor reportedly only said that Mrs. Sch. needed an appointment. "After 3.5 hours, I ran out of patience, I went back to the 'brothers' and took a cab home."
Enormous volume of patients
The "Krone" wanted to know from the hospital in question how such long waiting times come about: "Due to the enormous volume of patients, those with non-life-threatening medical conditions definitely have to put up with longer waiting times."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
