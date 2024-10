The Carinthian defense fighters say farewell

Schretter joined the gendarmerie in 1960 and not only campaigned for Carinthia with the Austrian Defense Fighters Association, but was also a city councillor in Völkermarkt from 1973 to 1979 and an FP member of parliament from 1984 to 1999. In 2000, he was also awarded the Grand Decoration of Honor in Gold of the State of Carinthia for his services.