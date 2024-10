Lots of emotions – but no derby favorite!

"We won 1:0 thanks to Mario Haas' goal, but it was a close game," Franco Foda recalls the last Oberhaus derby in 2007. Those were tough times for Sturm back then. "It was the initial phase after the bankruptcy, I was often with the liquidator. We had a mini-budget and many young home-grown players in the squad." However, the young guard impressed and finished seventh. Without the 13-point deduction, Sturm would have finished fourth and even been in the European Cup.