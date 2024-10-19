In Altschlaining
Brazen thief looted the footballers’ dressing room
Burglary alarm on the sports field: an official called the police. An unknown perpetrator had stolen almost two dozen football kits, football boots and balls. Investigators discovered traces of DNA.
As has now become known, a burglary alarm was triggered at the sports field in Altschlaining in the Oberwart district just a few days ago. Towards evening, an ASKÖ official filed a complaint after finding a completely vandalized soccer cabin. When the police, assisted by a crime scene officer, got to the bottom of the matter, no signs of burglary were found.
Sneak thief on the move
"A check revealed no evidence of forced entry into the club cabins," was the initial report. After further investigations, however, the investigators were able to draw concrete conclusions. According to the report, it was not a burglar but apparently a sneak-in thief who was at work. The unknown perpetrator had taken whatever he could get hold of.
The full extent of the damage is not clear
The exact list of damage was not immediately available after the brazen theft was discovered. However, it was initially clear that a complete new set of 20 kits had disappeared from the depot. At the same time, at least half a dozen footballs and lots of football boots were missing after the criminal "foul". A loudspeaker box was also stolen.
"The exact number of stolen items has yet to be determined," it said. Then it's the insurance company's turn. At the beginning of the investigation, there were no leads on the thief. However, officers from the Coordinated Criminal Investigation Service were able to secure traces of DNA. The investigation is in full swing.
