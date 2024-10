Salzburg player among the finalists for the Golden Boy Award

A Salzburg player is one of the best 20 U21 players in Europe. This was announced by the Italian sports newspaper "Tuttosport". The medium presents the annual "Golden Boy" award, which goes to the best young footballer on the continent. Salzburg's Oscar Gloukh (five goals in six Bundesliga games this year) also made it into the final of the best 20 players. The Italians have also announced five wildcard places.