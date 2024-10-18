California vibe
Video of Prince Harry as surfer boy emerges!
Prince Harry, the surfer boy! While the royals are slipping into their fall coats in London, the Duke of Sussex (40) is enjoying the California sun - and hitting the waves!
Tahitian surf pro Raimana Van Bastolaer posted a clip showing Harry in action at Kelly Slater's legendary "Surf Ranch" in Lemoore, California. No royal appointments, no stiff suits - instead, it's off through the waves in shorts and a casual surfer shirt. It is said that Duchess Meghan gave her husband his first surfing lessons as a gift for his 36th birthday right after they moved to the USA in 2020.
Real surfing skills
Harry now has real surfing skills - much to the delight of his instructor! "In Tahiti we still call you Prince Harry, but here at the surf ranch you're my brother!" Van Bastolaer proudly wrote on Instagram.
In the video, Harry can be seen lying down on the surfboard until the surf instructor calls out to him: "Get up!" And Harry? Doesn't hesitate for a second, stands up confidently and surfs through an impressive wave tunnel. "I love you, brother, yeah!" Van Bastolaer shouts after him enthusiastically.
You can watch the video here:
One thing's for sure: the Duke of Sussex has totally thrown himself into the Californian vibe!
Four years in California
Harry has been living with his family in Montecito, California, for four years, where they bought a house and chicken coop. The prince and former actress Meghan Markle, who grew up in California, broke with their royal duties at the time to avoid having to work for "the Firm" and be in the spotlight of the British press.
While the couple's first child, six-year-old Prince Archie, was born in the UK, Harry's daughter Lilibet is a true American, born in the US in 2021. The children were given the titles Prince and Princess after Harry's father became King Charles III.
