Leopoldstadt faces major changes

New Praterstrasse

Cyclists can rejoice: Praterstrasse is now safer and more comfortable thanks to a new, 4.5-metre-wide two-way cycle path. There will also be room for cargo bikes. But it's not just cyclists who will find it more pleasant - pedestrians will also benefit from more space on the redesigned street. Drinking fountains and fog jets will also provide refreshment, especially on hot summer days. In 2025, the new Praterstrasse will be inaugurated with a grand opening ceremony, during which the local businesses will have the opportunity to present themselves in a festive parade. However, many other things are currently being planned for the opening of the new Praterstrasse.