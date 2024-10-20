What the district is planning
Leopoldstadt faces major changes
Vienna's 2nd district is on the verge of real change. District head Alexander Nikolai talks about the upcoming projects in an interview with krone.tv presenter Stefana Madjarov. From the redesign of Praterstrasse to the expansion of Venediger Au - Leopoldstadt residents can look forward to a number of modernization projects that will noticeably change life in the district.
Vienna's Praterstrasse is probably one of the busiest and best-known streets in the city. The redesign and modernization of this aging traffic artery understandably presents an entire district with numerous obstacles. The last few months have not only been a burden for the residents of Praterstrasse due to the noise, but these are now coming to an end.
New Praterstrasse
Cyclists can rejoice: Praterstrasse is now safer and more comfortable thanks to a new, 4.5-metre-wide two-way cycle path. There will also be room for cargo bikes. But it's not just cyclists who will find it more pleasant - pedestrians will also benefit from more space on the redesigned street. Drinking fountains and fog jets will also provide refreshment, especially on hot summer days. In 2025, the new Praterstrasse will be inaugurated with a grand opening ceremony, during which the local businesses will have the opportunity to present themselves in a festive parade. However, many other things are currently being planned for the opening of the new Praterstrasse.
But there will not only be a celebration to mark the 175th birthday of Vienna's Leopoldstadt district, which will take place in 2025, and the opening of the new Praterstrasse. According to the plans of district leader Alexander Nikolai, an annual festival is to be held on Praterstrasse. This should help the businesses and clubs located there to present themselves. In addition, the new Sport & Funhalle in Leopoldstadt is proving to be a success for the district. The dates in the sports hall are currently almost fully booked.
Modern grammar school in Zirkusgasse
Another modernization project in the district concerns the gymnasium in Zirkusgasse. After three years, the renovations have now been completed. The aim is not only to make it safer for pupils to get to school, but also to make the immediate area around the grammar school more attractive. As part of the renovation work, a second gymnasium was also built for the secondary school. The feedback from the pupils and teaching staff has been consistently positive.
Find out what else is planned for the 175th anniversary of Vienna Leopoldstadt in 2025 and what else the residents of Vienna's 2nd district can look forward to in the video above.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
