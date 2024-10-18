Against former club
Seifedin Chabbi knows that things are sizzling in Ried
After two defeats in a row, the Innviertler are under pressure today (18) at Austria. A pillow should even help the Ried players as a "miracle cure". Lustenau's Seifedin Chabbi, who was still a striker for the Upper Austrians last season, knows his prominent opponent inside out.
SV Ried is the top club in the second division. Sporting director Wolfgang Fiala does everything he can to make things as comfortable as possible for the players. He even gave his players extra pillows for the long bus journey to Bregenz. However, the team should not rest on their laurels today in the top match against Lustenau. Especially as things have not been going well for the Innviertel side of late. "I know what it's like in Ried when the results don't go your way," says Seifedin Chabbi, speaking from personal experience. In 2017/18 and from 2021 to 2023, he wore the Ried jersey himself and experienced a real rollercoaster of emotions back then.
The son of coaching legend Lassaad Chabbi has since returned to Austria and scored the winning goal from the penalty spot in Liefering. The 30-year-old is set to play in attack against his former team. "I had difficulties at the start of the season because I missed three weeks of preparation. Our coach demands everything from us and that's a good thing," he says, feeling fully back in the swing of things. His routine in attack should help to make Lustenau much more dangerous in the attacking zone. "There's certainly still room for improvement," says Chabbi.
Sand in the gears
After two defeats in a row and conceding nine goals in the last three rounds - previously they kept a clean sheet for six games - there is a lot of sand in the gears at opponents Ried. "They certainly won't play with the ease they did a few weeks ago. But they have enormous quality," says Chabbi, anticipating a tough battle. The weeks of truth are also beginning for Lustenau with four "home games" in a row - including the derby against Bregenz. The team is still waiting for its first three-pointer at home. Will it be today? Coach Martin Brenner: "I can only influence the performance, not the result."
