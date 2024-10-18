Seifedin Chabbi knows that things are sizzling in Ried

SV Ried is the top club in the second division. Sporting director Wolfgang Fiala does everything he can to make things as comfortable as possible for the players. He even gave his players extra pillows for the long bus journey to Bregenz. However, the team should not rest on their laurels today in the top match against Lustenau. Especially as things have not been going well for the Innviertel side of late. "I know what it's like in Ried when the results don't go your way," says Seifedin Chabbi, speaking from personal experience. In 2017/18 and from 2021 to 2023, he wore the Ried jersey himself and experienced a real rollercoaster of emotions back then.