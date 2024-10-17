Event at Lake Wörthersee
7th Jägerbrigade starts the “MISSION FORWARD”
Large information, weapons and equipment show, spectacular combat demonstration including military ceremony: The Wörthersee Ostbucht will become the stage for the 7th Jägerbrigade on Friday.
Everything will be new in the future for the 7th Jäger Brigade stationed in Klagenfurt: as part of the Austrian Armed Forces' 2032 development plan with the illustrious name "MISSION FORWARD", in which decisive guidelines for the further development of the land brigades have been defined, the "Seventh" is to grow into an extraordinary brigade - and be further developed with capabilities never before seen in the armed forces.
Specifically, the soldiers' focus is on dominating large areas and, as a highly mobile, ground and airborne force, gaining - and above all maintaining - the military's ability to act and maintain the initiative. The particularly pronounced ability to conduct reconnaissance and offensive operations, summarized under the term "fighter combat", is the unique selling point of the 7th Jäger Brigade.
Ceremonial conclusion
On Friday, the Austrian Armed Forces will be holding a major information event in this regard on Klagenfurt's Metnitzstrand in the Wörthersee Ostbucht (from 12 noon), including a weapons and equipment display. At 2 p.m., the elite soldiers will finally show off their skills in a spectacular combat demonstration! At the end of the event, the soldiers of the battalions of the 7th Jägerbrigade will be presented with the new unit badge and a new beret as part of a military ceremony.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.