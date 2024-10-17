Vorteilswelt
Event at Lake Wörthersee

7th Jägerbrigade starts the “MISSION FORWARD”

Nachrichten
17.10.2024 16:00

Large information, weapons and equipment show, spectacular combat demonstration including military ceremony: The Wörthersee Ostbucht will become the stage for the 7th Jägerbrigade on Friday.  

0 Kommentare

Everything will be new in the future for the 7th Jäger Brigade stationed in Klagenfurt: as part of the Austrian Armed Forces' 2032 development plan with the illustrious name "MISSION FORWARD", in which decisive guidelines for the further development of the land brigades have been defined, the "Seventh" is to grow into an extraordinary brigade - and be further developed with capabilities never before seen in the armed forces.

The soldiers of the "Seventh" are also among the absolute elite at sea. (Bild: Copyrights by MILPICTURES / Tom Weber)
The soldiers of the "Seventh" are also among the absolute elite at sea.
(Bild: Copyrights by MILPICTURES / Tom Weber)

Specifically, the soldiers' focus is on dominating large areas and, as a highly mobile, ground and airborne force, gaining - and above all maintaining - the military's ability to act and maintain the initiative. The particularly pronounced ability to conduct reconnaissance and offensive operations, summarized under the term "fighter combat", is the unique selling point of the 7th Jäger Brigade. 

Ceremonial conclusion
On Friday, the Austrian Armed Forces will be holding a major information event in this regard on Klagenfurt's Metnitzstrand in the Wörthersee Ostbucht (from 12 noon), including a weapons and equipment display. At 2 p.m., the elite soldiers will finally show off their skills in a spectacular combat demonstration! At the end of the event, the soldiers of the battalions of the 7th Jägerbrigade will be presented with the new unit badge and a new beret as part of a military ceremony.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

