Good care must not depend on zip code

So many, but not enough

Although there have never been as many people employed in this sector as there are today, there are more shortages than ever before. This is due to demographics, but also to the general conditions, which vary from province to province. First of all: Vienna is in the best position in Austria in terms of personnel, as the WIFO (Austrian Institute of Economic Research) found in a study by Caritas. This study looked at the projected personnel requirements up to 2050.