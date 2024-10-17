Fuss about "King Kev"
Shock episode: things escalate in the forester’s lodge
Escalation in "Forsthaus Rampensau": Episode 3 of the popular ATV series probably leaves many a fan speechless. A tasteless rap by "King Kev" is to blame.
What can and can't be art? It's a question that not only the "ramp sows" are probably racking their brains over in episode 3 of the ATV reality show. The reason for this is "King Kev", who has been tugging at the contestants' nerves ever since they moved into the Kärntner Alm.
"King Kev" causes horror
But this time it finally escalates completely. With an incredibly insulting rap rhyme, which the "Tinderreisen" star hurls at "Bauer sucht Frau" contestant Johannes and which we don't want to repeat here, he has clearly overstepped the mark. Even his buddy Sayed is shocked!
The mood in the forester's lodge? At rock bottom! Tears flow, most of the candidates are simply speechless. Except for one: "Rampensau" mom Jazz Gitti. She has a bone to pick with "King Kev" after his tasteless rap - and what a bone to pick.
Jazz Gitti flips out
"I'll tell you one thing: if you rap about Johannes like that again ...", the usually good-humored Gitti lashes out at the self-proclaimed rapper. "It was just a joke," he tries to defend himself.
"No, it's not a joke! It's not a joke!" the Austropop icon retorts bitterly. "It's just rap, it's not meant seriously", "King Kev" disagrees. Jazz Gitti completely flips out. "No, you're a pig!" she shouts at King Kev.
"I am ka Hur'"
By the way, even before his scandalous rap, Kevin had already caused a stir among his Forsthaus housemates. First he messes with Carmen, then it's the turn of "Mein Gemeindebau" star Julia, into whose cleavage he unceremoniously shoves his face.
"You licked my tits, oida", she says indignantly. "What are you doing, I'm no whore!" Even Hansi can't take a joke anymore: "If he'd done that to my girlfriend, he'd be lying on the autopsy table right now..."
The 3rd season of "Forsthaus Rampensau" airs on Thursdays at 8:15 pm on ATV and Joyn. Ten couples will once again compete for the title of "Rampensau 2024" and 20,000 euros in prize money.
