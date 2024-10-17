Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Fuss about "King Kev"

Shock episode: things escalate in the forester’s lodge

Nachrichten
17.10.2024 22:00

Escalation in "Forsthaus Rampensau": Episode 3 of the popular ATV series probably leaves many a fan speechless. A tasteless rap by "King Kev" is to blame. 

0 Kommentare

What can and can't be art? It's a question that not only the "ramp sows" are probably racking their brains over in episode 3 of the ATV reality show. The reason for this is "King Kev", who has been tugging at the contestants' nerves ever since they moved into the Kärntner Alm.

"King Kev" causes horror
But this time it finally escalates completely. With an incredibly insulting rap rhyme, which the "Tinderreisen" star hurls at "Bauer sucht Frau" contestant Johannes and which we don't want to repeat here, he has clearly overstepped the mark. Even his buddy Sayed is shocked!

Sayed tries to stop his buddy "King Kev" - without success. (Bild: Screenshot ATV)
Sayed tries to stop his buddy "King Kev" - without success.
(Bild: Screenshot ATV)

The mood in the forester's lodge? At rock bottom! Tears flow, most of the candidates are simply speechless. Except for one: "Rampensau" mom Jazz Gitti. She has a bone to pick with "King Kev" after his tasteless rap - and what a bone to pick.

Jazz Gitti flips out
"I'll tell you one thing: if you rap about Johannes like that again ...", the usually good-humored Gitti lashes out at the self-proclaimed rapper. "It was just a joke," he tries to defend himself.

"No, it's not a joke! It's not a joke!" the Austropop icon retorts bitterly. "It's just rap, it's not meant seriously", "King Kev" disagrees. Jazz Gitti completely flips out. "No, you're a pig!" she shouts at King Kev.

"I am ka Hur'"
By the way, even before his scandalous rap, Kevin had already caused a stir among his Forsthaus housemates. First he messes with Carmen, then it's the turn of "Mein Gemeindebau" star Julia, into whose cleavage he unceremoniously shoves his face.

(Bild: Screenshot ATV)
(Bild: Screenshot ATV)

"You licked my tits, oida", she says indignantly. "What are you doing, I'm no whore!" Even Hansi can't take a joke anymore: "If he'd done that to my girlfriend, he'd be lying on the autopsy table right now..."

The 3rd season of "Forsthaus Rampensau" airs on Thursdays at 8:15 pm on ATV and Joyn. Ten couples will once again compete for the title of "Rampensau 2024" and 20,000 euros in prize money.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf