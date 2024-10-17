Automatically saved design

Ticket sales start
Attention garden fans! Next year there will be another OÖ. It will open in Schärding on April 25th. For the first time, season ticket holders will also have free day admission to "Die Garten Tulln" in Lower Austria and to the Bavarian State Garden Show.
The baroque town of Schärding is the venue for the Upper Austria. Landesgartenschau (25. 4. to 5. 10. 2025) "Inns Grün", which will cover an impressive 110,000 square meters. It includes the historic palace park, the orangery park, parts of the spa park, the romantic Innlände and the newly designed Grüntal.
Nine lovingly designed themed gardens and art objects relating to "garden and nature" can be experienced here. The fact that you can also benefit from digitalization in the garden is demonstrated, for example, by sensor technology - raised beds.
Water fun and over 400 events
Families can look forward to a water playground, a meadow playground and a varied children's program with hands-on activities. For all those who are already looking forward to the big event highlight of 2025 in the Upper Austrian Innviertel region, there will be a special opportunity from October 20, 2024: season tickets can be purchased in advance at a reduced price (including € 66 instead of € 82 for adults, there are other categories).
Cheaper in advance
The season ticket offers many advantages such as the voucher booklet, faster access to the grounds and over 400 events. And as a bonus, it also offers free day admission to "Die Garten Tulln" in Lower Austria and the Bavarian State Garden Show Furth im Wald 2025.
The pre-sale of season tickets starts at the construction site festival of the OÖ. Landesgartenschau Schärding next Sunday, October 20 (Stadtbadgelände Schärding, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.). Advance sales up to and including January 2025.
