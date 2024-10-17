Drama in Alsace
Lina’s (15) body found in forest after a year
Lina disappeared on September 23 last year in Alsace on her way to the train station in Saint-Blaise-la-Roche, from where she wanted to travel to Strasbourg. But she never got on the train. Now her body has been found in a remote wooded area 400 kilometers away from where she disappeared in a stream below an embankment.
According to current investigations, Lina was killed by a man named Samuel G. († 43). On the day of her disappearance, she is said to have met him by chance, whereupon he abducted her. The alleged perpetrator was traveling in a stolen Ford. Investigators discovered that he was also at the place where her body was found the day after Lina disappeared.
DNA traces discovered in the trunk
At the end of July, the investigators found traces of Lina's DNA and her handbag in the trunk of the vehicle. They also discovered two ropes with which he had tied up the teenager.
Analysis of location data led to successful search
Based on suspicious location data, the investigators searched wooded areas where the suspect's car had stopped for a long time. They found the body there.
Samuel G. was due to appear in court on July 22 of this year for several violent robberies, but took his own life after his vehicle was seized. He had received psychiatric treatment several times in the past. Before his suicide, he had kept an ironclad silence about Lina.
If you or someone close to you are in an exceptional psychological situation or are experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone helpline on 142. You can find other crisis hotlines and emergency numbers HERE.
