Your own natural garden as the ideal hedgehog home

What these wild animals actually eat

Now that the time has come to create a good winter home for these prickly creatures, I would like to clear up a few "misconceptions" in today's article. Contrary to many publications, hedgehogs do not like slugs and snails. They only eat them due to a lack of alternatives - and they shouldn't actually do so. Slugs are parasitic, and these parasites are transferred to the hedgehogs, which can become a deadly vicious circle. Healthy hedgehogs can also cope with this and instinctively eat herbs such as oregano, which contain natural defenses. These cute wild animals feed mainly on ground beetles, worms, insects and small creatures. They only bite into apples to pull out a worm.