Against 17-year-old
Anna (12) case: new charge of rape
A second of a total of 17 accused young people who allegedly abused the girl in Vienna must now also answer to a judge. The trial date has already been set in this case.
The next charge in the case of Anna (name changed), who was 12 years old at the time and is alleged to have been sexually abused several times by a group of teenagers in Vienna between February and June 2023. And as in the case of the first charge against a 16-year-old, this time it is also for the crime of rape.
The crime scene was a parking garage
As the "Krone" has learned, the trial date has already been set for case number two: On November 26, a 17-year-old Syrian, who came to Austria with his family in 2015, is to be tried in the Vienna Regional Court. He is accused of raping the girl, whom he had met at the Motorikpark in Favoriten, in a nearby parking garage.
According to the indictment from the Vienna public prosecutor's office, the young man answered "largely in line with the victim's statement". It is surprising that the offense of aggravated sexual abuse of minors is not included in the indictment. The boy stated that he had never spoken to the twelve-year-old about her age. He had assumed that she was his age.
Credit card data found on cell phone
He is also accused of the offenses "alienation of non-cash means of payment" and "fraudulent misuse of data processing". Officers found credit card data stored on his cell phone - which he had used to try to book an e-scooter or top up his online credit for games, for example. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison. More than a dozen other suspects are still under investigation.
