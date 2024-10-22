Blessed Madonna: risk, pain and joy

Glue for the songs

Stamper's father died during the making of the album. The song "Somebody's Daughter" was written only a short time later. It is one of the few technoid tracks on the work - rough and pounding. At the end, there is a recording of the father's voice talking about how proud he is of his child. "I secretly record people all the time," Stamper reveals. Stamper's mother and stepfather can also be heard making statements such as "Do something pretty while you can" on the album, in the so-called interludes. Seven of the 24 tracks are designed as such interludes. They act like glue between the individual layers of the album, are both a connecting element and a braking threshold, giving the listener pause.