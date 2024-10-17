Now the “fall jellies” are swarming out en masse

They are ready to take off at any time, well-tempered water is sufficient even in the fall - and now the time has come: Since so-called flood jellies have already passed the embryonic stage in their egg, they are quick to emerge when they come into contact with moisture: Get out of the larva and take off as soon as possible. Clutches that have left their parent generation in areas once flooded by high water can even survive for up to 10 years in dust-dry conditions. And the pools of water from the recent flood disaster in Lower Austria are now awakening the bloodsuckers to "fly out" again, even in the most remote areas.