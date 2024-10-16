Crash Test Dummies: Everyone was waiting for a song

At least two visitors didn't care at all. Bernd Hirner and Bernhard Faber had traveled all the way from Styria for the concert. "We wanted to see the band in Graz back in 2020, but it wasn't possible because of coronavirus. Now we've finally made up for it," said the duo with beaming eyes. Because: "The band is great, I sang along to every song," said Hirner. And added: "I'm a music freak. The album "God Shuffled His Feet" is simply one of the greatest in music history."