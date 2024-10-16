A guest at the Rockhouse
Crash Test Dummies: Everyone was waiting for a song
The Crash Test Dummies made a worldwide hit in the 90s just by humming. And that's exactly what the audience wanted to hear during their guest appearance at Salzburg's Rockhouse. However, the band preferred to play Christmas music first.
It only got really loud in the packed hall at the Salzburg Rockhouse at the very end. The Canadian combo Crash Test Dummies took an hour and twelve minutes on Tuesday evening before performing their biggest - and only - hit. "Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm" was released 31 years ago and the chorus doesn't need a single word. The characteristic humming of frontman and singer Brad Roberts was enough to make it a worldwide success.
After that, there were no commercial highlights, even though the '93 album "God Shuffled His Feet" sold almost two million copies in the USA alone. The band has therefore been regarded as a one-hit wonder for years. What is meant by that? It is the unflattering English term for artists who have only been able to celebrate one major success in their career.
This didn't bother the audience in Salzburg, although it was clear to see that the majority had come precisely because of "Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm" and were eagerly waiting for it. The band made a joke of it, playing a highly unconventional version of the Christmas classic "Jingle Bells" in the encore block instead of their greatest success - Russian sounds included.
At least two visitors didn't care at all. Bernd Hirner and Bernhard Faber had traveled all the way from Styria for the concert. "We wanted to see the band in Graz back in 2020, but it wasn't possible because of coronavirus. Now we've finally made up for it," said the duo with beaming eyes. Because: "The band is great, I sang along to every song," said Hirner. And added: "I'm a music freak. The album "God Shuffled His Feet" is simply one of the greatest in music history."
