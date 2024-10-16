Focus on European Cup
No Sölden ticket, but a new head sponsor
On Wednesday, two 20-year-olds from Vorarlberg, Angelina Salzgeber from Montafon and the Bregenzerwald native, also vied for a starting place in the ÖSV line-up for the World Cup opening in Sölden on October 26 - but ultimately in vain. But the VSV duo took it in their stride, as their focus is elsewhere this winter. Salzgeber also had reason to be happy.
On Wednesday morning, 23-year-old Noel Schwärzler from Mellau carved his way to victory in the ÖSV internal qualifiers with a brilliant performance, securing his first start at the World Cup opening on October 27 on the Rettenbachferner high above Sölden.
Victoria Olivier and Angelina Salzgeber, on the other hand, still have to wait for that. Lisa Hörhager, Kathi Huber and Kathi Truppe came out on top in the women's qualifier, which was contested by seven athletes
"It's a shame, but as I said beforehand, my focus this winter is on the European Cup," said the 20-year-old Olivier, who was very pleased with her improvement over the last few days, keeping her disappointment to a minimum.
Salzgeber, who is the same age, also took the missed qualification in her stride. "It was a top experience to be there, which will help me for the future," said "Angie", who nevertheless had reason to be happy - she presented her new head sponsor, fruit juice maker Pfanner, for the first time. "I'm very happy that this collaboration has come about."
Only one Ländle lady at the start
Following Elisabeth Kappaurer's absence due to injury, Katharina Liensberger from Göfen will be the only woman from Vorarlberg at the start in Sölden this season.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
