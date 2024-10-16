Gigi and ex in lingerie
Hadid reveals: This is why Cooper wasn’t in the audience
Bradley Cooper's girlfriend Gigi Hadid floated down the Victoria's Secret catwalk in sexy lingerie on Tuesday evening. And yet the Hollywood star was missing from the audience. Why? The model beauty revealed this in person.
It was a special evening - not only for Victoria's Secret, but also for all the model angels who were able to celebrate the fashion show comeback on the catwalk. And while Barbara Palvin received sweet support from the audience from her husband Dylan Sprouse, for example, another superstar was missing: Bradley Cooper.
Cooper stayed at home
The Hollywood actor would have had two reasons to be there in New York on Tuesday evening. Because his girlfriend Gigi Hadid was not only part of the show, she was even allowed to open it!
Nevertheless, the 29-year-old revealed in advance that people would probably be waiting in vain for her boyfriend. "He's watching from home tonight," Hadid revealed unusually openly.
The reason: the 49-year-old has "father duties" to fulfill, said the model beauty with a wink. Because not only Gigi, but also Irina Shayk floated down the catwalk that evening. And she is not only Cooper's ex-girlfriend, but also the mother of their daughter Lea De Seine (7).
Swift and Kelce were also absent
"But he supports me so much," Hadid continued to gush about her partner. "And I have friends coming! So many friends."
Although the Hadid sisters - Bella was also in attendance at the Victoria's Secret Defilée - had brought their own fan club of friends, Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce were not among them.
"I think they only have one more night before he has to go back to Kansas City and they'll probably cuddle on the couch," Hadid smirked - and followed up with a wink, "But I'm just guessing." But Swift also supports her, "I can feel that".
In a relationship since last year
Gigi Hadid, who has daughter Khai (4) with ex Zayn Malik, has been in a relationship with Bradley Cooper since last fall. The couple, who like to keep their relationship private, have recently been spotted dating again and again. In 2019, the Hollywood star and model angel Irina Shayk split up after a four-year relationship.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
