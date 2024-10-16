Every sixth bill is paid too late

Debt collectors are getting younger and younger

On the other hand, the development of the age structure is less encouraging. "Debtors are getting younger and younger," emphasizes Walter Koch, Managing Director of KSV1870 Forderungsmanagement GmbH. Almost a quarter (24 percent) of all debt collectors are between 21 and 30 years old. Two years ago it was only 23 percent. The increase is even more striking among the under-20s. While this group accounted for just 0.8% of all debtors in 2022, they currently make up a whopping 3% - that's more than a threefold increase in two years.