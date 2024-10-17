Kylie Minogue: There is a lack of lasting catchy tunes

In the increasingly confusing pop landscape, where the fear of artificial intelligence is rampant, Kylie Minogue continues to hold her own in the premier league. And the "Princess Of Pop" will be filling the big halls again on her "Tension" tour. In her former adopted home of London, where she first performed in the huge Hyde Park this year, she will perform four times next year in the large O2 Arena. There are currently no plans for an Austrian date.