Now it's official:
In a new role! Tom Brady returns to the NFL
Tom Brady is back in the NFL and will become team owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. The most successful professional in the history of the NFL received approval from the other owners on Tuesday to buy a five percent stake in the Raiders.
In principle, owner Mark Davis and Brady had already agreed on the deal months ago. However, Brady's role as a TV pundit for Fox, among other things, led to a long period of deliberation.
In preparation for the arrival of the seven-time Super Bowl champion, Brady has been prohibited from attending production meetings or gaining access to the premises of other teams or their coaches and players since the start of the season and his work as a TV pundit. He is allowed to comment on Raiders games, but not to criticize referees. This rule applies to all team owners in the league.
"I am eager to contribute to this organization in any way I can and honor the great tradition," Brady wrote on X. He said he wanted to help improve the offering to fans and "most importantly, win football games." Majority owner Davis said in a statement that he hoped Brady would help select a quarterback in the future "and possibly coach him as well".
If the 47-year-old Brady does come out of retirement and wants to make a second comeback in the NFL, he would have to sell his shares. Brady is already co-owner of the Las Vegas Aces from the WNBA. Raiders owner Mark Davis also holds most of the shares in the basketball team, which has won the title in the past two years. Brady also invests in the English third division soccer team Birmingham City.
Separation from star receiver
The Raiders have been waiting for a Super Bowl win since 1983. The Raiders have also not won a playoff game since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl in January 2003. The team, which has lost four out of six games this season, parted ways with star receiver Davante Adams on Tuesday, who will play for the New York Jets after a trade.
