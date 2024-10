“The difference in level is simply gigantic”

In front of the packed hall in Mollardgasse, the second division champions from the eleventh district were one size too big for the reigning champions from Pressbaum, losing 3:5. "Nevertheless, we are very satisfied with the start. We were able to challenge Pressbaum more than Traun last year in the final," says Rösler. But he emphasizes: "We don't want to become champions right away. The difference in level between the second and first division is huge, like the difference between the Austrian Bundesliga and the Champions League in soccer." In recent years, the promoted team has usually been relegated again. "But we have a good chance of finishing in the top four."