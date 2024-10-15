Before the BRICS summit
Russia is ashamed of its standard of living
From October 22 to 24, a BRICS meeting will take place in the Russian city of Kazan. The country is now taking bizarre steps in an attempt to present as good an image as possible to the outside world - and to conceal its economic problems.
"We were told that we should use public transport to get to work and park our cars in the garage or at least further away, in the courtyards," an angry Russian told the news portal "116.ru". He had been asked by his employer not to drive an old car into the city center for the time being.
"Old, rusty and excessively noisy" cars would ruin their image, the news portal "116.ru" quotes an insider source. And probably not make the host country look very good ...
The students have not been spared either. They have been warned not to make the area unsafe - or rather unsightly - with their "old bowls".
BRICS
- The BRICS is an association of countries founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China.
- It is a group of emerging countries that work together. The aim is to strengthen their global and economic importance.
- South Africa joined the group in 2010, followed by Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates in 2024.
- The group is expected to expand again at the summit in Kazan.
"Don't disgrace the city"
"They rounded us all up and explained that during the summit it was forbidden to drive around the city in lowered 'old tubs' with loud music and mufflers. They told us: 'Don't disgrace the city'," reports one student.
32 countries will be represented
According to the advisor to Russian President Yuri Ushakov, 32 countries are taking part in the summit. 24 of them will be represented by heads of state. During this period, cultural centers, libraries and museums will remain closed. Kazan's universities will switch to distance learning and students will have the day off.
