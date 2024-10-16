Renault Scenic: traveling with the longest range

Range

The WLTP specification is promising: 625 kilometers. The reality is different. At temperatures in the teens or early 20s, the travel consumption was around 22 kWh/100 kilometers, which means just under 400 kilometers with a net capacity of 87 kWh. However, since you hardly ever drive a fully charged battery down to zero, it is more relevant how far you get from 80 to 20 percent - and that is not even 280 kilometers. At temperatures in the low single-digit range, the travel consumption (mainly highway with a maximum speed of 137 km/h, cruise control) was around 28 kWh. That makes just under 220 kilometers from charging stop to charging stop.