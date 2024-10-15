Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

ÖSV qualification for Sölden

Prominent ski name about to make a comeback in the World Cup

Nachrichten
15.10.2024 15:41

On Wednesday in Sölden, the last available starting places in the ÖSV team for the World Cup opening on October 26th will be up for grabs. Seven ladies are vying for the three tickets still available. With Junior World Champion Victoria Olivier and Angelina Salzgeber, two women from Vorarlberg are also taking part - although a start in Sölden would be something very special for "Angie" in particular.

0 Kommentare

"The World Cup opener in Sölden has always been a fixed point in the year for me since I was little," says Angelina Salzgeber. No wonder, as it is the first highlight of the season for dad Rainer as Head Race Director, where the whole family is usually on site.

This year, however, the 20-year-old from Bartholomäberg has the chance to take part as an athlete herself for the first time. However, "Angie" has to secure one of the three free tickets in the internal team qualification today. "That alone is a dream come true for me," admits Salzgeber, who was able to train on the Rettenbachferner race slope for the first time yesterday. "To be honest, I was extremely nervous before the first run."

October 2009: The then 5-year-old Angelina (2nd from left) with dad Rainer, sister Amanda and mom Anita Wachter-Salzgeber at the World Cup opening in Sölden. (Bild: Gerhard Gradwohl)
October 2009: The then 5-year-old Angelina (2nd from left) with dad Rainer, sister Amanda and mom Anita Wachter-Salzgeber at the World Cup opening in Sölden.
(Bild: Gerhard Gradwohl)
Dreimäderlhaus 2014: Angelina, Anita and Amanda enjoy the sun on the Rettenbachferner. (Bild: Christof Birbaumer)
Dreimäderlhaus 2014: Angelina, Anita and Amanda enjoy the sun on the Rettenbachferner.
(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)

How do they rate their chances of a starting place? "I feel in top shape, I'm in a good mood. And if the coaches didn't think I could do it, I wouldn't have got a place in the qualifiers in the first place."

Olivier has learned from 2022
One of her six opponents for a ticket for the giant slalom on October 26 is Victoria Olivier. The 20-year-old from Auer should have already competed in the Sölden qualifiers in 2022 - but tore her cruciate ligament shortly beforehand. "I learned a lot from that," says the reigning junior world champion in the downhill. "Back then, I put too much pressure on myself with everything." Something that "Vici" - who has since overcome the knee problems that have plagued her since the spring - should not happen again. "But if it works out with the start, it would of course be great."

Victoria Olivier showed up again in the pre-season after tearing her cruciate ligament. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Victoria Olivier showed up again in the pre-season after tearing her cruciate ligament.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

However, the head skier's focus this winter is on the European Cup - where she has her sights set on competing in all disciplines. "That's something that has to be planned very carefully, though," explains the Bregenzerwald native, who made her World Cup debut in the downhill in Saalbach in March. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf