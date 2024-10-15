Prominent ski name about to make a comeback in the World Cup

Olivier has learned from 2022

One of her six opponents for a ticket for the giant slalom on October 26 is Victoria Olivier. The 20-year-old from Auer should have already competed in the Sölden qualifiers in 2022 - but tore her cruciate ligament shortly beforehand. "I learned a lot from that," says the reigning junior world champion in the downhill. "Back then, I put too much pressure on myself with everything." Something that "Vici" - who has since overcome the knee problems that have plagued her since the spring - should not happen again. "But if it works out with the start, it would of course be great."