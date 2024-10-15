Back on the catwalk
Adriana Lima celebrates sexy comeback as a model angel
If that's not a sexy comeback! Adriana Lima will return to the catwalk as a model angel for the big Victoria's Secret show.
The lingerie manufacturer announced this on its Instagram profile on Monday. It was a well-kept secret that finally had to come out, according to the post, which includes a short clip.
"I'm back!"
In it, the 43-year-old top model is seen getting into a cab. When the taxi driver asks: "Where are you going?", Lima replies: "Home. I'm going home."
He didn't know where she lived, the cab driver said. "Oh, sorry. Can you please drop me off at the Victoria's Secret show?" Lima replies. "I'm back!"
Comeback after six years away
For Lima, it's a model comeback after six years away from the lingerie business. In 1999, the pretty Brazilian signed a contract with Victoria's Secret and appeared on the catwalk of the legendary fashion show in the same year. The following year, Lima was finally accepted into the ranks of the modeling angels.
She took part in a total of 18 shows on the catwalk before announcing her surprising exit in 2018. Just one year later, Victoria's Secret finally canceled its show after massive criticism due to a lack of diversity.
Show sensation
After five years, the Victoria's Secret show is now celebrating its big comeback on October 15 - with many familiar faces, but also numerous new ones. Angels such as Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and top model Gigi Hadid will be there, as well as model icon Tyra Banks and curvy star Ashley Graham.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
