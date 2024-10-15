Account for SMS crooks: money laundering trials in Vienna

19-year-old received 100 euros for money transfer

He should have received 100 euros for this, but only received half, the accused stated. "You negotiated badly," the judge remarked, "ten to 30 percent is normally already included." The 19-year-old, who was first convicted of a drug offense in 2022, said that he urgently needed cash for narcotics. Two more previous convictions followed. He has now been sentenced to 13 months for money laundering, although he will not have to serve the sentence for the time being. At the request of his defense lawyer Andreas Reichenbach, he was granted a provisional reprieve in order to undergo inpatient detoxification therapy. If this is successful, the 19-year-old will not have to serve the sentence imposed on him. The public prosecutor agreed with this procedure and the court decision is legally binding.