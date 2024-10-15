Vorteilswelt
End of the Wels team

The inglorious end of an era in cycling

Nachrichten
15.10.2024 17:00

The local cycling team in Wels is finally history. The entire squad is facing an uncertain future. The young Dominik Hödlmoser from Plainfeld is one of those affected.

Around a month ago, there was a super disaster in domestic cycling. The sponsor Felt suddenly withdrew its commitment to the Wels racing team due to "economic reasons". Although they had only joined the team a year ago and had great ambitions. Now the sad certainty: after 13 years, Austria's flagship is history - the inglorious end of an era.

"Despite all our efforts, we were unable to find a new main sponsor for what is currently the best Continental team in Europe and to continue racing," explained Managing Director Daniel Repitz. In addition to Sebastian Schönberger, this affects Sporting Director Rupert Hödlmoser ("I already believed that we would find a solution") and namesake Dominik.

The 19-year-old signed his first professional contract with the Upper Austrians before this season, but now he, the entire squad and coaching staff are facing an uncertain future. "Nobody expected that the team would really have to be disbanded," sighed the Plainfelder. He is now trying to find a place with another team. "It's extremely difficult at this time of year. Most of them have fixed their squads in late summer," explained the man from Flachgau, who is currently completing his basic training with the army.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Manuel Grill
Manuel Grill
