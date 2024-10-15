Double e-sport
Mini John Cooper Works: petrol brother goes electric
The slightly riotous John Cooper Works tuning was previously only available on the Mini petrol models. Now there is a double electric option.
Mini is launching sporty electric versions of two models. Both the John Cooper Works Electric compact car and the technically related John Cooper Works Aceman crossover are now also powered by a 190 kW/258 hp and 350 Nm electric motor, which allows a top speed of 200 km/h.
The 3-door model can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds, while the Aceman reaches 100 km/h from a standing start in 6.4 seconds.
A 54 kWh battery in the Aceman is said to be good for a range of 355 kilometers, while the Mini three-door has to be plugged in after 371 kilometers. The BMW subsidiary does not provide any information on charging speed.
Visually, the top-of-the-range electric models differ from the other variants with a high-gloss black radiator grille with JCW logo, special daytime running lights and black side skirts.
The dashboard in the cockpit has a red and black pattern and the headlining has ambient lighting. The equipment also includes sports seats, special tires and a modified brake system.
Prices start at 42,900 euros for the small car, while the crossover costs from 44,900 euros. Both will be available from January 2025.
The Aceman and Mini Electric are the brand's first electric models to be launched in a John Cooper Works variant. So far, the in-house tuning department has only upgraded combustion engines. Unlike the Aceman, there is also a combustion engine version of the Mini small car in addition to the electric model; however, a John Cooper variant is not yet available.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
