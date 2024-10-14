Illegal migration
EU Commission announces law on repatriation
The EU Commission intends to present a new draft law on the repatriation of illegal migrants. This was announced by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a letter to the 27 member states published on Monday evening.
The proposal will contain "clear cooperation obligations for returned persons" and aims to "effectively streamline the return process", according to the letter.
The aim is to "ensure fair and effective migration management in Europe for the benefit of all member states", von der Leyen continued. The new draft law provides EU member states with instruments to better ensure the security of external borders and to manage migration in an orderly and effective manner.
It was only in the spring that the EU member states painstakingly agreed on a reform of the Common European Asylum System (CEAS), which provides for stricter deportation rules, among other things. Since then, the Netherlands and Hungary, among others, have demanded to be exempted from the common asylum rules. However, such opt-outs require an EU treaty amendment, which all member states must agree to.
Migration experts: GEAS problematic
The CEAS reform agreed in the spring is to apply from June 2026. Among other things, this should enable faster asylum procedures directly at the EU's external borders for the first time. Leading migration experts consider the CEAS to be problematic in terms of the rule of law and human rights.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.