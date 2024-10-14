"So much happiness"
Laura Dern raves about sex scenes with Hemsworth
Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth can be seen as lovers in the new Netflix romance "Lonely Planet" - hot scenes included! In an interview with "People", the 57-year-old gushed about the movie sex with her young colleague.
In "Lonely Planet", the duo play lovers with a few years' age difference. In an interview with the US magazine, Laura Dern revealed that she had been "so lucky" with her co-star Liam Hemsworth - especially because of the sex scenes.
"Were able to talk about everything"
She felt "safe" with him: "When we were shooting those scenes, there was nothing we couldn't talk about together and be creative and professional and work it all out. But we also had a lot of support. We had lots and lots of discussions."
Dern added that the modern process of film production was "incredible" as it would allow the actors to "set boundaries" and feel comfortable with each other during intimate scenes.
Bad experiences with sex shoots
"It's incredible that film and filmmaking have changed so much that everyone feels comfortable with their voice and can set boundaries without fear of losing their job or being unpopular," said the actress, who was delighted with the change that had taken place in Hollywood.
Because: "As young actors, we both had many other experiences with films."
The film tells the story of reclusive novelist Katherine Loewe (Dern), who travels to a writer's retreat in Morocco, where she meets the young man Owen Brophy (Hemsworth), who becomes her lover.
