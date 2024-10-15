Jindrak gets going
After a two-year break, Konditor opens again
"We didn't close for economic reasons, but because we didn't have enough staff," says Leo Jindrak. In September 2022, the traditional patisserie had to close its branch on the corner of Krankenhausstraße and Eisenhandstraße in Linz. It will reopen on Tuesday, October 15.
The seals on the dishwasher had to be replaced, the coffee machine was overhauled and reinstalled, chocolates and gingerbread as well as coffee were delivered on Monday before the Jindrak branch on the corner of Krankenhausstraße and Eisenhandstraße in Linz reopened on Tuesday, October 15 at 9 a.m.
"It feels like a reopening - the only difference is that the craftsmen who would be working there until the last minute are missing," smiles Leo Jindrak. The master confectioner closed the shop and café near the Austrian Health Insurance Fund at the end of September 2022 due to a lack of staff.
Several attempts to reopen the location failed because teams were ultimately not kept on as planned. Now things are looking good: Three employees will be running the branch from Tuesday, October 15. On Monday, they were busy putting away products, sorting breakfast menus and preparing everything for the restart.
Lots of positive feedback in the last few days
Over the last few days, the traditional confectionery has been advertising the reopening date today, Tuesday, with notes on the large glass windows. "We've had a lot of feedback since then - everyone has said: 'Great that you're opening again'. Now we hope that people will come again," says Leo Jindrak, who runs the family business with 140 employees together with his son Leo IV.
The Landstraße branch was reopened in August
Staffing levels have eased noticeably in recent months. "We are really getting good applicants again," says the entrepreneur, who only reopened the store at Landstraße 70 at the beginning of August. There had also been a forced break here due to a lack of employees - but only for a few months.
Even then, Jindrak had made it clear that he wanted to get down to business this year with regard to Krankenhausstrasse/Eisenhandstrasse - and he kept his word.
