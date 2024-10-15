Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Take part &amp; win

Delicious coffee enjoyment for the cold season!

Nachrichten
15.10.2024 05:16

The days are getting colder, and what better way to warm up than with a hot cup of coffee? With the compact and innovative ENA 5 from Jura, every cup of coffee becomes a special experience - whether hot, cold or the new Light Brew. Together with Jura, we are now giving away an ENA 5 fully automatic coffee machine. 

0 Kommentare

In June 2024, Jura impressed us with one of its latest innovations for coffee enjoyment - the ENA 5 fully automatic coffee machine. Not only can it conjure up hot coffee creations or score points with cold aroma extraction and the now particularly popular 'cold brew'. The ENA 5 also opens up new worlds of taste in the ready-to-drink category with the new "Light Brew" extraction process.

(Bild: Jura)
(Bild: Jura)

Lightly conjured up coffee specialties 
Cold brew has long since conquered cafés, coffee bars and Austrian households. The new ENA 5 masters cold brew thanks to the Cold Extraction Process. It prepares cold coffee specialties with their typical fruit aromas at the touch of a button. Of course, the new machine from Jura also brews espresso and hot coffee to perfection. The innovative "Light Brew" brewing method is a special treat.

Colors make using the fully automatic machine a breeze (Bild: Jura)
Colors make using the fully automatic machine a breeze
(Bild: Jura)

 The ENA 5 extracts and prepares the coffee aroma at a temperature of 60 °C, again at the touch of a button. This means that the coffee can be enjoyed at the optimum drinking temperature without waiting. Light Brew not only preserves the aroma, it also opens up new worlds of enjoyment. The keywords "light and airy" or "aromatic and mild" were associated with the taste during tastings. Further information on the ENA 5 can be found HERE

Take part and win
With the "Krone" and Jura, you now have the chance to win an ENA 5 fully automatic coffee machine from Jura! Simply complete the form below by the closing date on 23.10, 09:00 and you will be entered into the prize draw! 

Want to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all subscribers to the "Krone"-kocht newsletter. All participating subscribers and all those who subscribe free of charge by the closing date on 23.10, 09:00 will have double the chance of winning! Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf