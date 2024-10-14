Spell over!
Andrew Garfield: Love-off with witch Kate Tomas!
The magic has quickly gone out! It has now emerged that actor Andrew Garfield has been separated from his girlfriend Kate Tomas for months. And so his love affair with the expert in mysticism and western esotericism only lasted a short time.
It only became known in March that the star, who reveals little of his life publicly, was in a relationship with the British woman, who appears on TikTok as a "professional witch". At the time, the two were spotted on a double date with singer Phoebe Bridgers and comedian Bo Burnham in Malibu. However, Tomas has now confirmed that the romance ended "months ago".
The spiritual mentor, who according to her account offers courses in seduction among other things, made the revelation on Instagram after a follower asked her if she was still in a relationship with the actor. The fan wrote: "[Are you] still with Andrew Garfield? Tell him I'm a fan of his, please." To which she replied: "We broke up months ago, but I'm sure he's happy to know he's loved."
"Wouldn't want to be in the shadows"
The Doctor of Philosophy had previously spoken out about the relationship, stressing that she felt her own achievements were being overlooked because she was with a famous man. She told The Sunday Times newspaper: "It's frustrating that no matter how successful a woman is, she's always more interesting when she's in a relationship with a man. I don't want to be in anyone's shadow."
Kate, who has been married four times, went on to explain that she hates the "misogynistic kind of interest" in her relationship - "the criticism of what a woman looks like, of what she does for a living." She also railed against the paparazzi: "They might take 150 pictures and then choose the four in which you look the worst."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.