Win tickets
Unforgettable Halloween party with The Circus
On October 31, Austria's most popular drag queen Tamara Mascara invites you to an unforgettable Halloween event at the Arena Wien! With plenty of glitz and glamor, the Circus team will transform the venue into a gigantic chamber of horrors, inviting all darlings, devils and divas to dance and party. We are giving away 4x2 tickets for the Circus Halloween Party! Find out how you can take part - and double your chance of winning - here.
If you like spooky outfits, big beats and an unusual line-up, The Circus Halloween party is the place to be. In the large hall, party guests can look forward to the brand new pop floor with drag DJ icons such as Tamara Mascara and Crystal O, who will provide plenty of atmosphere. At the same time, things will get hot on the Circuit House Floor in the small hall. Andi Mik and international star DJs Simone Novembre and Chris Dustin will heat things up here.
A special highlight: the new "Style Tickets". If you dress up in style, you can save a lot on your ticket purchase! Dress to impress is the motto here. By the way: the party is open to everyone, gay or not - "Everyone's welcome!", says host Tamara Mascara.
When: October 31, from 23:00
Where? Arena Wien, Baumgasse 80, 1030 Vienna
Incidentally, there is also the opportunity to be spooked and terrified at the Halloween program of the gruesomely beautiful drag theater at Schönbrunn Palace! Enjoy a two-hour drag show and a fabulous three-course dinner with drag queens Tamara Mascara, Catrice Liberty, Caithy Black, Luna Luu and musical star Nicolas Tenerani.
The cast of the show consists of the drag queens Tamara Mascara, Catrice Liberty, Caithy Black, Luna Luu and the musical star Nicolas Tenerani.
Take part and win tickets
If you are now in the Halloween party mood, you can take your chance and enter our competition. We are giving away 4 x 2 tickets for The Circus Halloween on October 31 at the Arena Wien. To take part, simply fill in the form at the end of the post.
Want to help your luck along? Then simply subscribe to our "Guten Morgen Wien" newsletter and double your chance of winning. The closing date for entries is October 21, 2024, 9 a.m., read the conditions of participation here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.