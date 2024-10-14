Unforgettable Halloween party with The Circus

If you like spooky outfits, big beats and an unusual line-up, The Circus Halloween party is the place to be. In the large hall, party guests can look forward to the brand new pop floor with drag DJ icons such as Tamara Mascara and Crystal O, who will provide plenty of atmosphere. At the same time, things will get hot on the Circuit House Floor in the small hall. Andi Mik and international star DJs Simone Novembre and Chris Dustin will heat things up here.