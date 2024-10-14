Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Question of the week

Fact checks during discussions: yes or no?

Nachrichten
14.10.2024 09:00

It's not only when politicians appear on television that fact-checks on claims made during discussions or confrontations can be useful. Especially in times when fake news and the like are booming, such contributions can ensure that lies don't stand a chance. What do you think of fact checks in general, for example in political discussions? Please let us know!

0 Kommentare

You can find them more and more frequently in some newspaper and TV reports or on YouTube: fact checks. In a nutshell, they provide more detailed information about statements made by panelists on topics such as climate change, vaccinations or a country's crime rates. 

(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)

This can be done in different ways, for example by displaying them in a small extra box or by moderators intervening directly in the discussion and briefly explaining them. They are based on verifiable data and facts and help to correct misinformation. At the same time, they are not only time-consuming and harbor a certain potential for conflict if participants feel attacked or questioned.

Have you ever seen or read posts with fact checks? How did you perceive them and what challenges do you see? Do you think that fact checks can improve the quality of a discussion or not? In which situations do you think they are particularly important, and where are they perhaps superfluous? And how do you actually proceed when you want to check the accuracy of information in a discussion? We look forward to hearing your opinion!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Community
Community
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf